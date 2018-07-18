Fire near Summerland grows in size

A lightning-caused fire near Summerland is now estimated to be between 50 and 70 hectares.

The District of Summerland says the fire west of Mount Conkle, which was ignited during Tuesday evening’s storm, is actively being attacked by multiple air tankers.

The district says the fire does not pose any risks to Summerland, though it is being closely monitored, as increasing winds are predicted for the afternoon.

Environment Canada says it’ll be mainly sunny and hot today and Thursday in Summerland. The projected high for Wednesday will be 32 C, while Thursday’s high will be 31 C. The weather will be cooler with a mix of sun and cloud for Friday (24 C) and Saturday (23 C) before it ramps up again on Sunday (26 C), Monday (29 C) and Tuesday (30 C).