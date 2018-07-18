Canada
Fire burns rear of house in Lumby

Firefighters battled a house fire in Lumby, B.C., on Wednesday morning.

Twenty firefighters were called in to battle a house fire in Lumby on Wednesday morning.

The house is located on the 2200 block of Shuswap Avenue. The Lumby Fire Department said it’s too early to tell what caused the fire.

 

The rear of home was seriously damaged by the fire.

A father and son live at the house, but they were not home at the time of the fire. The rear of the home appears gutted.

 

A close-up of the fire damage.

The fire department added that extra resources had to be called in from nearby Lavington.

