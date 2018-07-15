Vancouver neighbourhood assists crews battling house fire Saturday night

The Vancouver Fire Department said luckily nobody was hurt Saturday night after a 2-storey house fire in the Champlain Heights area.

Assistant Chief of Operations Kevin Wilson said crews were called around 9 o’clock to the 3400 block of East 50th Avenue.

“There was extensive flame and heavy smoke pouring out of every opening on the top floor so we had two engines lead immediately to the fire and they requested help and assistance,” said Wilson.

“With the heavy fire on the top floor it got up into the attic, so it took an extensive amount of time to tear apart the walls.”

He said more than 40 firefighters battled the blaze with help from the neighbors.

“We had one engine lay down the front and another engine lay out the back in the alley and the neighborhood assisted in moving a vehicle that was blocking access, so it was very impressive,” Wilson said.

“They actually helped push a vehicle that was blocking access at the rear of the house, so again, hats off to the neighbours, they all did a wonderful job.”

Wilson said an investigation underway, but arson is suspected.