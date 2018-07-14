construction site accident
July 14, 2018 7:04 pm

North Vancouver firefighters rescue injured man out of trench at construction site

By Online News Producer  Global News

Firefighters lift the injured man out of a deep trench at a construction site in North Vancouver early Saturday morning.

District of North Vancouver Fire Department/Twitter
Firefighters in the district of North Vancouver had to rescue a young man from inside a trench at a construction site early Saturday morning.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. at a B.C. government worksite at Brooksbank Avenue and East Keith Road, where crews have been working on the Lower Lynn improvements project on Highway One.

The transportation ministry said a 28-year-old pipelayer was injured while chipping away at rock inside the trench, when his hammer slipped and landed on top of his foot, penetrating his boot.

Firefighters performed a rope rescue to get the man out. He was taken to Lions Gate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

WorkSafeBC is now leading an investigation into the incident.

