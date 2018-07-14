Kalmloops wildfire still classified as ‘out of control’

The BC Wildfire Service is still classifying a wildfire burning on East Shuswap Road in Kamloops as out of control.

The fire has burned about 500 hectares.

Several homes were placed under evacuation order on Thursday, but it has been rescinded.

Crews are working on the west, east, and south flanks to increase containment,

The north side of the fire if fully machine guarded.

On Saturday, four helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment were on the fire, along with 103 ground personnel.

Airtankers are on standby.