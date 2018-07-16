Canada
Air tankers, heavy equipment respond to wildfire burning near Coldstream

Crews were called to a wildfire at King Edward Lake, southwest of Coldstream on Monday afternoon.

Air tankers, 28 personnel, two helicopters and heavy equipment responded to the blaze.

The fire is estimated to be about seven hectares in size, according to fire information officer Marla Catherall.

No structures are in any danger at this point, but the fire is not yet contained, Catherall said.

