Air tankers, heavy equipment respond to wildfire burning near Coldstream

Crews were called to a wildfire at King Edward Lake, southwest of Coldstream on Monday afternoon.

Air tankers, 28 personnel, two helicopters and heavy equipment responded to the blaze.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a wildfire at King Edward Lake, southwest of Coldstream (east of Kalamalka Lake) in the Kamloops Fire Centre with crews and airtankers. More updates to come as information is available. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 16, 2018

The fire is estimated to be about seven hectares in size, according to fire information officer Marla Catherall.

No structures are in any danger at this point, but the fire is not yet contained, Catherall said.