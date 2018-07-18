London city committee asks staff for ideas on making King Street safer for cyclists

City politicians are looking at ways to improve cycling safety along King Street.

Since eastbound buses have been diverted to King Street from Dundas Street due to construction downtown, the one-way street has become more congested.

The rise in congestion prompted Coun. Tanya Park to bring forward a motion to the civic works committee Tuesday asking staff to take a look at ways to improve the situation between Ridout and Colborne streets.

READ MORE: Colborne Street bike lanes open, but advocates want infrastructure to go farther

Staff are aware of the concerns and they’re trying to find short-term and long-term solutions, said city engineer Kelly Scherr.

“We [have requested quotes for] enhanced pavement markings of the existing bike lane — it is not well marked right now,” Scherr said.

“We suggest the work ought to proceed. It’s reasonably inexpensive and can be accommodated quickly while we take a look at some of the interim solutions that might potentially deal with this in the long term,” she said.

Coun. Jesse Helmer doesn’t think the markings are enough.

“I don’t think lane markings are really going to solve the fundamental conflict, which is that the cyclists are between the bus and the people [the buses] are trying to pick-up,” he said. Looking back, Helmer said council should have realized this was going to be an issue and had a plan in place.

“It’s one thing when it’s just a few buses, but it’s all the buses,” Helmer said.

One of the long-term options on the table is installing concrete barriers to protect the bike lanes.

Councillors voted unanimously to ask staff to report back on options to make the street safer for cyclists.

READ MORE: City politicians debate London’s waste diversion plan, vote to consult public

Although he’s fine with staff reporting back, Coun. Phil Squire noted there are other downtown issues because of the construction that need to be dealt with.

“Disabled people are contacting me quite a bit about the construction we’re doing, about their inability to even get around downtown and in my ward because of it,” Squire said.

He said some of those are only temporary issues, but so are the buses being diverted to King Street.

Staff will present their ideas at the committee level in September.

– With files from Jess Brady.