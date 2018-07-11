One person in custody following Marconi Blvd standoff

A lengthy standoff on Marconi Blvd ended peacefully early Wednesday morning with London Police taking one person into custody.

Wednesday afternoon, police reported that when they arrived on scene to the townhouse complex on Marconi Blvd near Clarke Road and Trafalgar around 11 p.m. Tuesday night a woman said she had been held against her will and threatened with a weapon but managed to escape the residence. The man barricaded himself inside.

The Emergency Response Unit, K9 Unit and negotiators were called to the scene and police set up a command post at John P. Robarts P.S. at Noel Ave and Bow St.

Witnesses reported hearing loud bangs around 4:30 a.m., the scene was quiet until just before 7 a.m. when another series of bangs were heard. Soon after the second series of bangs were heard, police had a suspect in custody.

Police say as the situation unfolded distraction devices were utilized to assist in the arrest of the suspect.

About two dozen people who were out of their homes at the time the incident started were unable to return home until the situation was resolved.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with five counts of failing to comply with recognizance; assault with a weapon; mischief under $5000; break, enter and commit assault; and forcible confinement.

Police say he is not being named to protect the identity of the victim.