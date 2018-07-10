Crime
Truck driver charged after allegedly crashing into stationary construction vehicle

A Toronto-area truck driver has been charged after he allgedly crashed his tractor trailer into a stationary vehicle on Highway 401.

OPP have charged the driver of a tractor-trailer after he allegedly crashed into a stationary construction truck on Highway 401.

The collision happened at just before 2 p.m. on Monday in the eastbound lanes of the highway, in the Front of Yonge Township.

According to an OPP press release, a 37-year-old driver was in the stationary MTO truck at the time of the collision. He received minor injuries.

OPP say a 19-year-old construction worker was also struck by one of the tractor trailer’s wheels. He was transported to a Kingston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 42-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was charged with careless driving.

A single lane was closed for the investigation, which is still ongoing.

