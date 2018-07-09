Highway 7 closed near Perth after tractor-trailer crashes into barrier

OPP officers from the Lanark County detachment are investigating a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 7 near the Village of Maberly in Tay Valley Township.

Police say at 6:01 a.m. on Monday officers responded to reports of an eastbound tractor-trailer blocking the highway after it crashed into a barrier in a construction zone. According to the officers on the scene, the driver sustained minor injuries.

Highway 7 is closed between Zealand Road in Central Frontenac Township and Maberly-Elphin Road in Tay Valley Township. Diversions are in place to help drivers get around the closure.

The OPP have notified the Ministry of the Environment due to a fuel spill. The trailer of the vehicle was carrying frozen food and presented no hazard.

Police say the highway is not expected to re-open until at least 1 p.m. Monday.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and, if possible, to choose an alternate route.