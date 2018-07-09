Waterloo police seek motorcyclist who fled collision that left his passenger injured

Police are looking for a motorcyclist who fled the scene of a crash at the intersection of King Street and University Avenue in Waterloo Sunday that left a woman hospitalized.

Police say that at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a Honda motorcycle collided with a Cadillac SUV. Upon initial investigation, police believe the northbound Honda ran a red light before colliding with the SUV.

Police say the force of the impact caused the female motorcycle passenger to be thrown from the bike.

She was airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with what police are describing as “major injuries.”

The operator of the motorcycle fled the scene of the crash and was later seen flagging down a white Lexus style SUV before leaving in it.

Police are asking any witnesses to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.