Man arrested after attempted child abduction at Victoria Park in Kitchener

Waterloo police have arrested a Kitchener man in connection with the attempted abduction of a 3-year-old boy at Victoria Park.

Police say the suspect approached a three-year-old boy in the park on Saturday afternoon at around 2 p.m., picked the child up and began to walk away.

The boy’s mother saw what the man was doing and stepped in to stop the man with the help of other park visitors. The boy was unharmed in the incident.

Police said other parkgoers followed the man until officers were able to arrive.

A 50-year-old Kitchener man faces numerous charges, including abduction, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

Police are asking anyone who was in Victoria Park Saturday and witnessed a man acting in a concerning way to call 519-570-9777.