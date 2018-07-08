Waterloo police investigating suspicious death in Kitchener

Waterloo police say officers from the major crime unit and forensic identification are currently investigating a suspicious death in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener.

Police say they were called to 150 Elm Ridge Drive at 1:05 a.m. Sunday morning where they found a 45-year-old man dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.

A command post has been established at the scene as officers canvas the area. Police say to expect increased police activity in the area for the next few days.

Police are asking anyone with information to call to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.