Waterloo police lay 156 charges in commercial safety blitz

Waterloo police held a traffic blitz on Monday and Tuesday which focused on commercial vehicles.
The commercial vehicles were pulled into the Aud parking lot for testing by a team which included the Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Finance and the Ontario College of Trades as well as police forces from across southern Ontario.
Over the two days, 35 per cent of the 197 vehicles over 4,500 kg inspected, were pulled off the streets with police also laying 135 charges as nine sets of plates were seized.
Police looked at 24 vehicles under 4,500 kg and 12 were taken off the road with 21 charges laid while three sets of plates were taken.
Some of the violations police discovered during the inspections were brakes, insecure loads, improper tires, overweight vehicles and paperwork violations.
