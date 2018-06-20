Waterloo police lay 156 charges in commercial safety blitz

Waterloo police held a traffic blitz on Monday and Tuesday which focused on commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicles were pulled into the Aud parking lot for testing by a team which included the Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Finance and the Ontario College of Trades as well as police forces from across southern Ontario.

Road safety remains a priority as we join partners from across the province for Day 2 of the Commercial Motor Vehicle Blitz. More than 90 vehicles inspected yesterday with several charges being laid and several vehicles being pulled off the road. #roadsafety #CMVBlitz pic.twitter.com/3UgWUe8kJR — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) June 19, 2018

Over the two days, 35 per cent of the 197 vehicles over 4,500 kg inspected, were pulled off the streets with police also laying 135 charges as nine sets of plates were seized.

Police looked at 24 vehicles under 4,500 kg and 12 were taken off the road with 21 charges laid while three sets of plates were taken.

Broken brake safety line? Tying it together will not fix it. Thanks to all member agencies taking part in the 2018 Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Blitz today. It's about keeping our roads safe for everyone. #RoadSafety #CMVSafetyBlitz pic.twitter.com/6Cq9LsZ8ex — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) June 18, 2018

Some of the violations police discovered during the inspections were brakes, insecure loads, improper tires, overweight vehicles and paperwork violations.