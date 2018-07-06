Police investigating east-end stabbing that left man in critical condition

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Friday morning in Ottawa’s east end, leaving a 35-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred in a residence on the 200-block of Coleford Place, located off St. Laurent Boulevard, east of the Beechwood Cemetery.

A neighbour called police around 1:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said Friday morning.

Const. Chuck Benoit said police are looking into a person of interest but have made no arrests.