Heat warnings issued in southern Alberta, some areas could hit 37 C on Friday

Some people in southern Alberta are being told to prepare for a scorching hot start to the weekend as Environment Canada issued a number of heat warnings for that part of the province on Thursday.

The weather agency said it issued the alert in areas where it expects temperatures will reach 29 C or higher for a “period” of time and then dip below 14 C at night.

Environment Canada said “temperatures on Friday are expected to reach 35 C to 37 C” in some parts of Cypress County and County of Forty Mile.

However, “by Friday night, a low-pressure system will move into Alberta, bringing scattered showers or thunderstorms and cooler temperatures,” the weather agency noted.

To protect themselves from the heat, people are advised to take part in outdoor activities at cooler times during the day, take lots of breaks from the heat in air-conditioned buildings or pools, drink lots of water and don’t leave people or pets in vehicles for any length of time.

Signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion can include high body temperature, a lack of sweat, confusion and fainting. For more advice on protecting yourself from the heat, click here.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said.

