From snow to 30 degree heat in just 3 days

Just 3 days after snow fell in parts of the Okanagan, 30 degree heat has rolled in.

The big warm up and sunshine that came with it was brought on by a big upper ridge of high pressure trucking in hot air from the central United States.

@PQuinlanGlobal the view from https://t.co/2J6zUoViHN this morning. Sun 21 fish are biting. Just off 97C near Pennask pic.twitter.com/zctqqIdKHv — Andy Tj On Air (@AndyTjEZRock) July 5, 2018

The ridge is short-lived, through. It will break down on Friday with a system pushing in cooler air and a good chance of thunderstorms late in the day across the Okanagan after a partly-to-mostly sunny start to the day.

Temperatures in the South Okanagan should manage to crack into the 30s with the mercury rising into the upper 20s Friday afternoon before the storms and showers roll in to round off the week.

Behind the front that’s pushing through will be a cooler weekend, with afternoon highs only making it into the mid-20s under a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and a bit more sunshine on Sunday.

A rebuild will kick in early next week with temperatures climbing back up into the upper 20s or low 30s by Monday under a mix of sun and cloud.

