July 5, 2018 10:34 pm

Illegal swimming in Kingston quarry near Highway 15 causes issues for neighbours

Kingston man has been cleaning up trespassers trash for years and wants a solution.

A quarry off of Highway 15 has been a popular summer spot for many Kingstonians, but for those living nearby, they say it has become a nuisance.

“I know the kids want to play, but on weekends there’s an awfully of a lot of people,” said Martin Murphy, who has witnessed the crowds at the quarry for 11 years. “It wouldn’t be so bad if they didn’t throw their stuff all over the place.”

Murphy thought when the property owners constructed the two-metre tall fence around the quarry it would solve the issues, but he says people still find a way in.

“The way the fence is, if someone is drinking alcohol it is unsafe, or if somebody brings their dog without a leash they could fall,” said Murphy.

Garbage and crowds are just a few of the neighbour’s worries since a 24-year-old male drowned in the quarry in 2016.

On August 28 of that year, Tylor Salter was found drowned in the quarry after spending the day with friends.

On Thursday, the Kingston police department released a statement regarding the risks of trespassing:

“Persons found on the property or those who have just left, but refuse to identify to police, may be arrested and charged under the Trespass to Property Act. The fine is $65.”

Murphy is urging the public to use legal bodies of water such as Breakwater Park on Lake Ontario and Grass Creek Park on the St. Lawrence River.

