Sem Paul Obed, charged with aggravated sexual assault, to appear in Halifax court for bail hearing

The case of a man charged with aggravated sexual assault and choking to overcome resistance in a brazen daylight attack near a downtown Halifax park is expected in court today.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Sem Paul Obed, who has a long history of sexual violence and a criminal record dating back to 1984.

Obed was charged early last month after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into a home on Cunard Street.

The suspect fled the home before the woman contacted police at about 11:50 a.m. on June 1, and Obed was arrested at a home in the Fairview area less than five hours later.

Obed, who is in his late 40s, is also facing charges of uttering threats, break and enter and two counts of breaching court orders.

Records from the provincial court of Newfoundland and Labrador in Happy Valley-Goose Bay obtained by The Canadian Press list 38 convictions against Obed, including attempted murder, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.