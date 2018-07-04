Vandalism grinds O-Train service to a halt

O-Train service on Ottawa’s Trillium Line has been down Wednesday morning because of vandalism, the city of Ottawa’s transit service says.

There’s been no movement on the north-south train route since Tuesday morning when OC Transpo first reported a “technical issue.”

In a notice on its website Wednesday morning, OC Transpo said the line remains down due to vandalism and it expects train service to resume later in the morning.

The statement did not provide any further details about the vandalism.

READ MORE: Wynne Liberals kick in extra $50M for Ottawa LRT extension to Riverside South

OC Transpo is telling commuters to catch bus route 107 in the meantime, which runs parallel to the train’s route between the Bayview and South Keys stations.

Global News has reached out to OC Transpo for more details about the incident.