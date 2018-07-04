Traffic
July 4, 2018 11:38 am

Vandalism grinds O-Train service to a halt

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

The OC Transpo light rail train makes its way through Ottawa on Friday, May 3, 2002.

CP FILE PHOTO/Jonathan Hayward
O-Train service on Ottawa’s Trillium Line has been down Wednesday morning because of vandalism, the city of Ottawa’s transit service says.

There’s been no movement on the north-south train route since Tuesday morning when OC Transpo first reported a “technical issue.”

In a notice on its website Wednesday morning, OC Transpo said the line remains down due to vandalism and it expects train service to resume later in the morning.

The statement did not provide any further details about the vandalism.

OC Transpo is telling commuters to catch bus route 107 in the meantime, which runs parallel to the train’s route between the Bayview and South Keys stations.

Global News has reached out to OC Transpo for more details about the incident.

Global News