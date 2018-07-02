Sister of Queen St. homicide victim says brother was ‘in the wrong place, at the wrong time’

Chinasa Modekwe remembers the moment she heard that her older brother, Ernest ‘Kosi’ Modekwe, was killed in a downtown Toronto shooting over the weekend.

“Shocked,” said Modekwe. “I didn’t think it was my brother and thought maybe someone got the names mixed up. I thought, ‘I’m going to get a phone call soon and they’ll tell me they got the name mixed up.'”

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

28-year-old Ernest Modekwe, who went more commonly by his middle name “Kosi,” was one of two people killed at a shooting at Queen Street West near Peter Street at around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

The other victim was 21-year-old Jahvante Smart, who was a rap artist that went by the name ‘Smoke Dawg‘ and even toured for Drake. A third victim was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Chinasa says her brother had been working as ‘Smoke Dawg’s’ manager for a few months and was also a rapper who went by the name ‘Koba Prime.’ The pair were part of the rap group ‘Full Circle.’

But Chinasa says her brother’s primary passion was his clothing line, ‘Prime Boys,’ which had started gaining momentum before his death.

“He actually texted me in April because his clothing line was advertised in Yonge and Dundas Square,” said Chinasa. “He was so excited about it, he was telling me “hey Chinasa, look my clothing line… it’s out there… I’m so happy, I’m finally making it.”

“I was telling him ‘bro, I’m so happy for you, the family is so proud,'” she said.

Chinasa also adds that she believes her brother was an ‘innocent bystander’ the night of the shooting.

“My brother was in the crossfire,” said Chinasa. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It just saddens my heart and my family’s hearts.”

“My brother didn’t have any enemies,” added Chinasa.

“If you were to sit with him in a room, it was impossible not to like him. He was so funny and so likable,” she continued.

His sister says ‘Kosi’ was the eldest of three siblings and was known as the ‘class clown’ among all of his friends.

“Ernest was so outgoing, loving, caring, compassionate. Everyone loved him, he had such a big heart that is larger life.”

Toronto police are still in search of the suspects, who they believe may have fled in a black SUV or a white car. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.