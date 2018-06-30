Four charged in connection to January stabbing on Corydon

Winnipeg police are thanking the public for helping them lay charges in connection to a January assault on Corydon.

The initial incident happened on January 7 in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue.

Two men were brought to hospital in serious condition around 1 a.m., both suffering from stab wounds.

A month later, the Winnipeg Police Service distributed images of potential suspects and asked for the public’s help identifying them.

Public Information Officer Constable Rob Carver said on Saturday it was a move that was critical to the investigation.

“I think it’s easy for the public to underestimate how effective they are in these cases,” Cst. Carver said.

“I don’t think the case would have moved forward without the assistance of the public.”

Jeffery Catacutan, Justin Frank, Simon La, and Jonclemon Librea have been arrested and are charged with two counts of aggravated assault each.