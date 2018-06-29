Edmonton Eskimos make bold game-day addition with an urban flare

Their rhythmic booms echo thorough the stands and during a break in the game, a dance battle unfolds at centre field. The Edmonton Eskimos are trying something new this year: an urban and funky addition to the game-day experience.

“I think it’s a very energetic vibe, it gets you excited, you feel those drums pulsing through your veins,” said Vanessa Borges, head coach of the Eskimos Hype Team.

She says the 10 skilled hip hop dancers on her team are energetic and engaging with crowds at Commonwealth Stadium.

As the new Eskimos Drum Line pounds out an intricate beat, the Hype Team members form a semi-circle and begin a dance battle. One at a time, they pop, lock, krump, and break dance – vying for the loudest crowd cheer.

“This game day entertainment is going to be really up in your face,” Borges continues.

I am blown away right now! The @EdmontonEsks Hype Crew delivers on their name! What an awesome addition to the game day experience. #GNALLIN #OneEmpire #yeg #ouryeg pic.twitter.com/UVeahwOa2I — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) June 23, 2018

The Drum Line head coach Michael England comes from Louisiana and says fans love the southern football flare.

“That’s what we are trying to bring to the Edmonton Eskimos. To bring that game-day experience that you might get from the NFL or even a college game.”

England says you’ll hear and see the new teams almost immediately at Commonwealth Stadium, adding that playing for Eskimos fans is a thrilling experience.

“When you’re marching through the tailgate area, or in the fan fest areas, the crowds just feed off your energy.”