Lightning causes short delay at Edmonton Eskimos home opener

The Edmonton Eskimos home opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was delayed Friday night due to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Shortly before the 8 p.m. kickoff, fans were asked to leave their seats and stand in the concourse due to lightning in the area.

Fans are asked to please exit the bowl and head into the concourse. There is lightning in the area. — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) June 23, 2018

At 8:01 p.m., the Eskimos sent a tweet informing fans the game would start at about 8:25 p.m.

Update: Players will return to field at 8pm. Kickoff will be at approximately 8:25pm. https://t.co/r0qMBr9Wtv — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) June 23, 2018

Edmonton was under a severe thunderstorm watch or warning for much of Friday.

A warning was issued by Environment Canada for a second time Friday at 7:44 p.m., due to a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea- to dime-sized hail, and heavy rain.

The Eskimos said there is protocol they follow when there’s lightning in the area.

“When lightning is within 17 kilometres of the stadium, a warning is issued,” Eskimos marketing and communications vice president Rose Phillips said.

“Depending on the direction of the storm, the game is delayed when lightning is within 15 kilometres of the stadium. At that time, fans would be asked to exit their seats and head to the concourse.”

Last week in Winnipeg, the Eskimos and Blue Bombers played in the second-longest game in CFL history due to lengthy delays caused by lightning.

The total time of the game was five hours and 42 minutes.