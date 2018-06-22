Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Edmonton
A severe thunderstorm watch was upgraded to a warning Friday afternoon for Edmonton and some surrounding communities.
The warning was issued by Environment Canada at 4:37 p.m. for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.
Environment Canada said the thunderstorm is capable of producing “strong wind gusts, pea-to-dime size hail and heavy rain.”
The warning said the storm is nearly stationary and capable of producing flooding rains in Edmonton.
“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the Environment Canada warning read.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued with imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
