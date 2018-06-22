A severe thunderstorm watch was upgraded to a warning Friday afternoon for Edmonton and some surrounding communities.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada at 4:37 p.m. for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Single cell causing some heavy showers and thunder and lightning in Edmonton right now. Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Edmonton. #yeg yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/G0HHW7FOEK — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 22, 2018

Environment Canada said the thunderstorm is capable of producing “strong wind gusts, pea-to-dime size hail and heavy rain.”

The warning said the storm is nearly stationary and capable of producing flooding rains in Edmonton.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for the City of Edmonton. #abstorm #yeg yegwx pic.twitter.com/FCdQ1Hlvdl — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 22, 2018

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the Environment Canada warning read.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued with imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.