Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of central Alberta

Parts of central Alberta were put under severe thunderstorm warnings or watches on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued multiple watches and warnings between 2:42 p.m. and 3:03 p.m.

The weather agency issues severe thunderstorm warning when “imminent or occurring thunderstorms” are resulting in, or have the potential to result in, large hail, destructive wind or torrential rainfall.

If people see threatening weather, they are asked to take shelter indoors.

“An upper trough moving through central Alberta is the main cause for thunderstorm initiation this afternoon,” said Global meteorologist Jesse Beyer. “The main threats with these storms will be isolated pockets of heavy rain and coin-sized hail.

“After a few hot days and an influx of moisture, conditions are favourable for thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening.”

Beyer added that most of the “severe parameters should be concentrated south and southeast of Edmonton.”

