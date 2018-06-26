Sports
June 26, 2018 2:32 pm

Edmonton Eskimos sign veteran Canadian receiver Sam Giguere

By The Canadian Press

The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

Dave Campbell/630 CHED
A A

The injury-riddled Edmonton Eskimos have signed veteran Canadian receiver Sam Giguere.

The Montreal Alouettes released the 32-year-old native of Sherbrooke, Que., in January. Giguere played 11 games with the Als last season, catching 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

READ MORE: Ticats power past Eskimos 38-21

Prior to joining the Als in 2015, Giguere played three seasons for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Giguere spent time in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants from 2008-2011, mostly on the practice roster.

READ MORE: Dynamic Eskimos duo named CFL Top Performers of the Week

Giguere also has been a brakeman for the Canadian national bobsled team.

The Eskimos had 13 players on the six-game injured list last week during a loss to Hamilton. They play host to the B.C. Lions on Friday night.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton Eskimos Sam Giguere
Edmonton Eskimos sign Sam Giguere
Edmonton Eskimos signing
Edmonton sports
Eskimos
Eskimos Sam Giguere
Eskimos sign Sam Giguere
Eskimos signing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News