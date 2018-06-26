Edmonton Eskimos sign veteran Canadian receiver Sam Giguere

The injury-riddled Edmonton Eskimos have signed veteran Canadian receiver Sam Giguere.

The Montreal Alouettes released the 32-year-old native of Sherbrooke, Que., in January. Giguere played 11 games with the Als last season, catching 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Prior to joining the Als in 2015, Giguere played three seasons for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Giguere spent time in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants from 2008-2011, mostly on the practice roster.

Giguere also has been a brakeman for the Canadian national bobsled team.

The Eskimos had 13 players on the six-game injured list last week during a loss to Hamilton. They play host to the B.C. Lions on Friday night.