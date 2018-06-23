Sports
June 23, 2018 2:22 am
Updated: June 23, 2018 2:26 am

Ticats power past Eskimos 38-21

By Staff The Canadian Press

Edmonton Eskimos player #13 (QB) Mike Reilly tries to get away from Hamilton Tiger-Cats player #96 (DL) Jason Neill during the 2nd quarter of CFL game action between the Edmonton Eskimo's and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the Brick Field located at Commonwealth stadium in Edmonton Friday, June 22 /2018.

CFL PHOTO - Walter Tychnowicz
A A

Luke Tasker and Mercer Timmis each recorded a pair of touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Edmonton Eskimos 38-21 on Friday.

QB Jeremiah Masoli completed 19-of-29 pass attempts for three touchdowns, an interception and 332 yards for the Tiger-Cats (1-1).

Listen: Jason Maas post game

View link »

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel did not play for Hamilton and is still waiting to make his on-field CFL regular season debut.

Quarterback Mike Reilly was 20 for 30 with two TDs, an inteception and 286 yards for the Eskimos (1-1).

Hamilton had a strong start to the game with a touchdown on its opening drive, a 15-yard passing strike from Masoli to Tasker.

Edmonton came flying back to tie it up just two plays later, though, as Reilly found a wide-open Duke Williams for a massive 88-yard passing TD.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
CFL
Commonwealth Stadium
Edmonton Eskimos
Eskimos
Hamilton Tiger Cats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News