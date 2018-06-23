Ticats power past Eskimos 38-21

Luke Tasker and Mercer Timmis each recorded a pair of touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Edmonton Eskimos 38-21 on Friday.

QB Jeremiah Masoli completed 19-of-29 pass attempts for three touchdowns, an interception and 332 yards for the Tiger-Cats (1-1).

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel did not play for Hamilton and is still waiting to make his on-field CFL regular season debut.

Quarterback Mike Reilly was 20 for 30 with two TDs, an inteception and 286 yards for the Eskimos (1-1).

Hamilton had a strong start to the game with a touchdown on its opening drive, a 15-yard passing strike from Masoli to Tasker.

Edmonton came flying back to tie it up just two plays later, though, as Reilly found a wide-open Duke Williams for a massive 88-yard passing TD.