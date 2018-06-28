Collision on Mercier Bridge grinds morning traffic to a halt

Story highlights Update: Incident cleared, normal lane configuration has been restored to one in each direction.

A traffic collision on the Mercier Bridge has brought the construction-heavy route to a halt Thursday morning.

Quebec’s provincial police have implemented a protocol for extreme traffic conditions, the four-lane span is now down to a single lane.

SQ officers are directing traffic down the lane in alternating directions throughout the morning rush hour.

It started around 6 a.m. when a car hit a traffic cone and sent it flying into a motorcycle driver. The motorcyclist fell off the bike and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Honoré Mercier Bridge has been the cause of construction chaos since the beginning of the week. Half of the bridge is undergoing maintenance work, leaving just a single lane in each direction for motorists throughout the summer.

Police say drivers should completely avoid the area until traffic clears.