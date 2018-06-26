Calgary Stampeders

June 26, 2018 12:54 pm
Updated: June 26, 2018 12:56 pm

Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell named CFL top performer of the week

By The Canadian Press

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (19) rushes up field during the first half of CFL football game action against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday June 23, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was named the CFL‘s top performer of the week Tuesday.

Mitchell set a single-game franchise record by completing 90.9 per cent of his passes against the Argonauts in a 41-7 victory Saturday night in Toronto.

The 28-year-old Texan finished the game with more touchdown passes (three) than incompletions (two), connecting on 20 of 22 passes for 324 yards before being removed from the game before the start of the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler was second in the voting and Hamilton pivot Jeremiah Masoli was third.

Streveler earned his first career win in Winnipeg’s 56-10 rout of the Montreal Alouettes.

Masoli threw for over 300 yards for the second straight week as Hamilton topped Edmonton 38-21.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

