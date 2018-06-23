The Calgary Stampeders beat the Toronto Argonauts 41-7

Bo Levi Mitchell and the Calgary Stampeders turned the Grey Cup rematch into a lopsided rout Saturday night.

Mitchell threw three touchdown passes as Calgary embarrassed Toronto 41-7 at BMO Field in the first meeting between the two teams since the Argonauts’ 27-24 Grey Cup win in November.

Mitchell improved his career regular-season record against the Double Blue to 9-0 while guiding the Stampeders to their ninth consecutive regular-season victory over the defending CFL champions.

Toronto also lost starter Ricky Ray late in the third after being sandwiched between two Stampeders defenders, Ray received on-field medical treatment before going on a backboard then a stretcher with his neck immobilized and leaving on a cart following roughly a 20-minute delay.

Ray, who could be seen moving his fingers, finished 12-of-17 passing for 74 yards.

He was replaced by James Franklin, who scored Toronto’s lone TD on a 10-yard run at 9:11 of the fourth.

Mitchell improved his career regular-season record to 58-10-2 and is 27-3-2 versus East Division teams.

Rookie running back Don Jackson also ran for 123 yards on nine carries while Eric Rogers registered five catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Mitchell finished 20-of-22 passing for 324 yards with the three TDs before giving way to Nick Arbuckle in the fourth.

The Stampeders next game is at home on Thursday June 28th at home against the Ottawa Red Blacks.

