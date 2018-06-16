Calgary Stampeders win home opener over the Tiger-Cats

The Calgary Stampeders started slow and finished strong in a 28-14 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their season home opener on Saturday.

Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kamar Jorden and Don Jackson rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Terry Williams and Jackson both ran for two-point converts for the hosts as well.

Rene Paredes kicked field goals from 22, 17, 29 and 19 yards in front of 23,717 people in attendance at McMahon Stadium.

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli rushed for a touchdown.

Lirim Hajrullahu kicked field goals from 41 and 44 yards for the Tiger-Cats, who have lost 13 games in a row to the Stampeders. Hamilton’s last win at McMahon was in 2004.

The Tiger-Cats were on the march to Calgary’s end zone with less than two minutes remaining in the game, when veteran Calgary defensive back Brandon Smith intercepted Masoli.

The Stampeders next game is Saturday June 23 in Toronto when they take on the Argonauts.

The pre-game show on Global News Radio 770 CHQR starts at 3:30 p.m. with the game kicking off at 5 p.m.

(The Canadian Press)