Calgary Stampeders release 18 players ahead of CFL’s roster deadline

The Calgary Stampeders released 18 players before the CFL’s roster deadline Sunday morning.

Among those released were University of Calgary product, receiver Anthony Parker.

Parker was with the team for seven seasons, playing 108 regular-season games and was part of Calgary’s championship team in 2014.

“These are always very difficult decisions, especially when it’s someone who has been with the club for so long and has contributed so much on and off the field,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a news release. “I thank Anthony for everything he has done for the football club and wish him all the best for the future, whether he chooses to continue playing football or focus on his real-estate career.”

Seven year veteran and former first round draft pick, defensive lineman Randy Colling was also released.

Here’s a full list of players who were released by the team:

Defensive back Trey Caldwell

Defensive lineman Randy Colling

Defensive lineman Alexandre Gagnon

Offensive lineman Dillon Guy

Receiver Blake Jackson

Receiver Anthony Kelly

Defensive lineman Danny Mason

Offensive lineman Josue Matias

Receiver Anthony Parker

Defensive lineman Kelcy Quarles

Linebacker Keith Reineke

Defensive back Mark Roberts

Running back Rushel Shell III

Linebacker Tyler Stoddard

Receiver Kylen Towner

Receiver Nick Truesdell

Receiver Kenneth Walker

Defensive back Julian Wilson

A number of players were added to the practice roster Sunday as well.

The Stampeders kick off the 2018 regular season on Saturday, June 16 when they play host to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The pre-game show on 770 CHQR is set for 3:30 p.m. with kickoff at 5:00 p.m.