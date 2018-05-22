Battle to back up Bo Levi Mitchell underway at Stampeders’ training camp

The sudden retirement of Calgary Stampeders backup quarterback Andrew Buckley, who is headed to medical school, has led to quite the battle for the job at training camp.

There’s no question 2014 Grey Cup MVP Bo Levi Mitchell has the starting job locked up, so four quarterbacks are vying for the final two positions on the depth chart.

Thirty-year-old Ricky Stanzi is the only returning QB. The former draft pick of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs dressed for every game for the Stampeders last season and did see some game action. He says he’s ready to move up the depth chart.

“I have to have a good camp,” Stanzi said on Tuesday. “I have to show these coaches that I know what the game plan is, what they’re trying to get done, and I have to go out there and just make it happen and run the offence efficiently.”

Larry Brihm Jr. is from Delray Beach, Fla. He was fishing at home earlier this week when he got a call from Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson, who invited him to come up to training camp in Calgary. The former Bethune-Cookman College quarterback jumped at the chance and hopes his athletic style will be a good fit in the Canadian Football League.

“I’m basically everything they want in a quarterback,” Brihm Jr said. “I can run and I can pass, so I’m basically balanced. There’s a lot of passing, [a] bigger field — looks like a lot of fun.”

Former Georgia State quarterback Nick Arbuckle spent four games with the Stampeders in 2016, watching from the sidelines. He didn’t play football last year while finishing his degree at school. He’s excited to get a chance to play football again.

“You start to get those thoughts in your mind that maybe you’ll never play football again,” Arbuckle said. “It’s great to get the opportunity to be here with such a great organization, being able to be on the practice field again and make throws is amazing and I’ll let the depth chart take care of itself.”

Former New Mexico State quarterback Tyler Rogers signed with the Stampeders on Friday and will also battle at camp to try and make the team.

Adam Sinagra of the Calgary Dinos rounds out the six pivots at training camp. Sinagra is with the Stampeders under the U Sports development program and can’t play any games but will practice with the team until June 1 when the Stampeders play their first preseason game.