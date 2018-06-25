Suspended driver facing charges after dangerous chase on motorcycle: police

According to a Kingston police press release, a 27-year-old suspended driver was arrested on Saturday after allegedly fleeing from police on a motorcycle.

On June 23, just before 8 p.m., police say they tried to stop a motorcyclist with unregistered plates.

But once police put on their emergency lights, they say the motorcyclist changed lanes and accelerated, passing and weaving between vehicles and speeding down the westbound lanes of Bath Road.

Police say the rider crossed into the eastbound lanes when he hit heavy traffic near Gardiners Road, driving towards oncoming traffic. Police say the motorcyclist then blew a red light at Gardiners Road and jumped back into the westbound lanes, blowing another red light to turn left on Days Road.

Although he lost police for a few moments, according to the press release, the rider lost control of his bike and went down.

He then allegedly attempted to hide his motorcycle, helmet and jacket at an address on Lakeview Avenue before fleeing on foot.

When the rider returned to retrieve his property, police say they were there to greet him and he was arrested.

The motorcycle was impounded for 45 days. Police say they learned the man had a previous dangerous driving conviction.

The Kingston man was charged with dangerous driving, driving disqualified, two counts of breach probation, failure to stop for police, driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence, using a plate unauthorized, and with driving a motor vehicle with no insurance.