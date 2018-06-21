Man charged after allegedly walking naked in Kingston: police

A man was charged for allegedly taking a nude stroll in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston police said officers responded to a call about a naked man walking behind Blackburn Mews at around noon on Wednesday.

Police said they learned the man was wandering the path area for over a half hour. He allegedly approached a witness while naked and had been seen fondling himself.

According to a press release, while apprehending the suspect the first time, a police officer was poked by a needle the accused had in a pocket of some clothing.

The man was initially cooperative and accompanied officers to the hospital to have blood drawn for analysis, but before the bloodwork was completed, he allegedly took off.

Police said they found the man about three hours later and arrested him.

The 27-year-old Kingston man was charged with committing an indecent act and breach of probation.