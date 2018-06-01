Man caught naked during indecent act in downtown Kingston: Police

A 61-year-old Kingston, Ont., man was arrested after police received information that he was allegedly naked and masturbating behind a Queen Street address.

What's with the deviant behaviour tonight? 1st had that driver earlier expose himself to a pedestrian. Now assisted in the arrest of a 61yo male found naked and masturbating in the rear yard of a downtown residence he has no connection to. Thanks to the witness who called us. 👍 — Cst Steve Koopman (@KP_Patrol) June 1, 2018

According to police, on June 1, around 1:30 a.m., officers located the man still in the same area and still allegedly naked. The male was given the opportunity to dress himself and was then arrested.

According to Const. Steve Koopman on Twitter, who attended the incident on Friday morning, drugs may have been a factor.



Story continues below Drugs are believed to be a factor, but also past history. That's why we didn't take a chance and arrested for Indecent Act. — Cst Steve Koopman (@KP_Patrol) June 1, 2018

When followed up, police did not confirm whether the man has been arrested before for similar charges, but they did say he was known to police.

The male was transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing.

The accused was charged with commit an indecent act in public place, and prowl at night.