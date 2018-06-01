Man caught naked during indecent act in downtown Kingston: Police

A 61-year-old Kingston, Ont., man was arrested after police received information that he was allegedly naked and masturbating behind a Queen Street address.
According to police, on June 1, around 1:30 a.m., officers located the man still in the same area and still allegedly naked. The male was given the opportunity to dress himself and was then arrested.
According to Const. Steve Koopman on Twitter, who attended the incident on Friday morning, drugs may have been a factor.
When followed up, police did not confirm whether the man has been arrested before for similar charges, but they did say he was known to police.
The male was transported to police headquarters where he was held to attend a bail hearing.
The accused was charged with commit an indecent act in public place, and prowl at night.
