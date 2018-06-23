Generators stolen from worksite in Queensland, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating two generators that were being used to help repair a torn up road in Queensland, N.S.

Police believe the generators were stolen from the business on Conrads Road overnight Friday.

The generators were being used to repair the road which suffered damage following a storm earlier this year.

Both generators were heavily secured with chain at the time of their theft.

Police say the 2000-watt Honda generators are red and black with Hertz Rental stickers on the side.

They were both secured at either end of the road construction.

The Nova Scotia Department of Infrastructure announced earlier this week that Queensland Beach would temporarily close as a result of the construction.

It’s unclear whether the loss of the generators will impact further closures to beach.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.