‘Accident waiting to happen’: Popular N.S. beach remains damaged after winter storm

As warmer weather continues to draw closer, beaches across the province are gearing up for an influx of people over the coming summer months.

Arguably one of Nova Scotia’s most popular provincial parks, Queensland Beach remains in shambles after a severe winter storm destroyed the road that runs through it.

It has left many residents wondering why several months later, nothing has been done to fix it.

“I think it’s pretty poor on the province, I mean they should have done something,” Bob McDonald said, a cottage owner who’s been coming to the south shore area of Queensland for several decades.

Ready for the season?

Residents of Queensland Beach concerned over lack of repairs to road. Also that bathrooms remain boarded up. pic.twitter.com/jgEvTNrAGy — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) June 4, 2018

McDonald, along with other concerned residents, feels the asphalt road that’s been left in shambles is “an accident waiting to happen” for pedestrians trying to navigate their way to the beach.

“They should have cleaned this up anyway, just got rid of the asphalt to start with. So, I don’t really know what they’re going to do, like everyone on the road, no one really knows what they’re going to do,” McDonald said.

According to the province, there’s currently a tender out to repair the park.

Nobody from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal was available for an interview.

It’s also not clear what role, if any, the Department of Natural Resources [DNR] may play in the repairs.

According to DNR, most provincial parks in Nova Scotia opened during the Victoria Day weekend in May.

As for Queensland Beach Provincial Park, the bathrooms remain boarded up and the road impassable.

“It is probably one of the most popular beaches in Nova Scotia — this place is always crowded and they haven’t done anything yet,” McDonald said.