‘It’s wild’: South Shore residents surprised by significant Nor’easter damage

Summer beach days may be months away but it’s tricky to imagine being able to access one of Nova Scotia’s most popular sand destinations after a ruthless Nor’easter left the roadway crumbled.

“It’s wild, all the damage to the road and things, we come down here all the time for rides and we’ve never seen it this bad before,” Dee MacKinnon said.

Like many residents of the South Shore, MacKinnon is no stranger to harsh weather conditions, especially during the winter.

But the latest bashing, courtesy of a “bomb cyclone” that weather experts predicted would pummel the municipality with powerful wind gusts and torrential rains, even left them in disbelief of the damage.

“It’s pretty crazy. The roads all tore up and stuff and the winds were strong too. The waves were pretty scary, pretty much up on our deck, hitting the windows,” resident Taren Ivany said.

“The beaches are gone, there’s a couple of spots where it’s eroded right to the edge of the highway, I noticed, and it’s pretty wild, lots of trees down,” Jeff Anning, another resident added.

The St. Margaret’s Bay Road, had power-lines whipped and trees snapped in half.

Heavy machine crews had the road partially blocked off, steadily working at clearing debris and re-erecting the poles.

Power lines along the St Margaret’s Bay are are blown over onto the roadway. @globalhalifax #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/J1uDKCAnPb — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) January 5, 2018

“It’s pretty crazy, they’re working pretty fast to get the power up though. There were two poles down on our road and they got them up really quick,” Ivany added.