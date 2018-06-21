Eastern Passage rainbow crosswalk vandalized only two weeks after being installed

A rainbow crosswalk, which was installed two weeks ago near Quigley Corner in Eastern Passage, has already been the target of vandalism.

Within a few days of the crosswalk being installed, someone put tire marks across it.

If that wasn’t bad enough, on Wednesday evening someone spray painted symbols on it.

Bill Karsten, the councillor for Eastern Passage, says the rainbow flag is a symbol of inclusion and diversity and he was upset to see the vandalism.

“Frankly, going forward, that will not and can not be tolerated,” said Karsten of the damage to the crosswalk.

“We have to learn as a society that everyone has the right to be respected and to be loved and to show this type of disrespect and I dare say even hate, can not be tolerated in our communities.”

There is no word yet when the crosswalk will be fixed, but it’s hoped it will be repainted within the next few weeks.

No charges have been laid in connection with the vandalism.