Halifax to repaint, add new rainbow crosswalks in time for 2018 Pride Week
Halifax is going to be repainting some of its rainbow crosswalks as well as painting more of the crosswalk adornments at four new locations throughout the downtown core.
The information comes via documents published on the Nova Scotia government’s tender website by the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) on Tuesday.
The HRM says they’re planning on painting new crosswalks at the intersections of Quinpool Road and Harvard Street and Quinpool Road and Vernon Street.
READ MORE: Fresh coat of rainbow paint for old and new crosswalks in Halifax
They’re also interested in repainting the crosswalks already at:
- Spring Garden Road and South Park Street
- Spring Garden Road and Queen Street
- Gottingen and Cornwallis streets
- Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street
Documents indicate they’re also considering painting an additional eight locations depending on the prices received in the tender.
- Sackville Drive and Cobequid Road
- Sackville Drive and Leaside
- Sackville Drive and Millwood
- Portland Estates Blvd W and Portland Estates Blvd
- Cow Bay and Shore roads (at the crossing closest to PharmaChoice)
- Portland Street and King Street
- Willet Street and Main Street
- Bedford Hwy and Hammonds Plains Road
READ MORE: Halifax launches rainbow crosswalk pilot project
Unlike last year, when area business improvement districts and area councillors agreed to foot the bill at four locations, it appears the HRM will be shouldering the cost alone.
The documents say that work must be completed on the crosswalks before July 8 — or 11 days before the start of Halifax’s Pride Week.
The rainbow crosswalk initiative began two years ago as a way to move toward the HRM’s goal of creating a “diverse and inclusive community that supports everybody,” according to a report issued by Halifax municipal staff in 2017.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.