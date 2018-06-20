Clippers inch closer to first place Gloucester in Premier women’s soccer

Make it five consecutive games without a loss to start the season for the Kingston Clippers of the Ottawa-Carleton Premier Women’s Soccer League.

On Tuesday night at George Richardson Memorial Stadium the Clippers blanked Capital City United 2-0, upping their record to four wins and a draw.

Megan Edwards posted the shutout. She now has three clean sheets to start the season.

“It was a huge win,” said Edwards, a graduate of St. Lawrence College Vikings in Kingston.

“Every game is important. If we want to win the league championship we have to get points from every game we play.”

Breanna Burton scored the winning goal in the 33rd minute of play. It was her league leading 10th goal of the season.

“It was a great win for us against a tough Cap-U side,” said Burton, a former standout with the Queen’s University Gaels.

“We have a good unit here. A team that strives to do well,” added Burton.

“I’ve been fortunate to be on the end of some great passes. I’m supported by a strong cast of players and that’s a big reason for my early season success.”

The Clippers are currently in second place in the league standings with 13 points. The Gloucester Hornets lead the table with 15 points on five wins and no losses.