With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the sky’s the limit for Canadian soccer

Canada has eight years to field a competitive team for the 2026 World Cup of soccer.

“It can and it will be done,” said Kingston’s Christian Hoefler.

Hoefler is regarded as one of the top coaching technicians in the country.

He has a Canadian Soccer Association National A license, has worked for the Ottawa Fury of the North American Professional Soccer League, and currently coaches two teams in Kingston: the Queen’s University Gaels and the Kingston Clippers in the Ottawa-Carleton Premier Men’s Soccer League.

Hoefler says hosting the World Cup is a win-win situation for everybody involved in the sport, and a chance for kids to dream big.

“It means so much to this country in terms of ambition and professional opportunities,” said Hoefler.

“With the World Cup coming, we can now show the kids that with hard work and enough drive, discipline, and determination, that they can make the national team and represent their country on the biggest soccer stage of all.”

Hoefler says the announcement was also a shot in the arm for the newly-formed Canadian Premier Soccer League, which is scheduled to begin in April of 2019.

“Its a glorious opportunity for Canadian kids to play professional soccer,” continued Hoefler.

“It’s a chance for young players to develop their skills and advance to the national team, Major League Soccer or even a professional club in Europe. The possibilities for players, coaches and referee’s is limitless.”

Seven teams have already confirmed their entry in the CPSL, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Vancouver Island and York Region.

David Clanachan, former president and COO of Tim Horton’s, has been named the league’s first commissioner.