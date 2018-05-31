Kingston Clippers believe they can clinch top spot in league

With an eye on top spot in the Ottawa-Carleton Premier Women’s Soccer League, the Kingston Clippers look forward to their first-place showdown on Sunday at George Richardson Stadium.

The Ottawa International Fury lead the table with a record of 3-0. The Clippers are right behind at 2-0. Kick-off time is 1 p.m.

“They’re a quality team. It should be a great game,” said Clippers striker Breanna Burton, who currently leads the club in scoring with five goals.

“I think we have a good group of girls,” Burton added. “We have a number of players who compete at the university level and we’ve added some strong U-18 girls, so we have a lot of talent and skill and we’re learning to work together.”

Among those talented players is five-year U-Sport veteran Laura Callender from Queen’s University.

“It’s great to have these girls around in the summer to play with,” Callender said.

“The Ottawa teams are very good as well, so its nice to play in a quality and competitive league like the OCSL.”

Last year the Clippers finished third in the eight-team league and Callender doesn’t see any reason why they can’t finish on top of the table in 2018.

“This year we have to bring that same intensity. If we push forward and fight for the three points in every game we play, I don’t see why we can’t finish in first place.”

It’s a double-header on Sunday at Richardson Stadium. The lady Clippers take to the field at 1 p.m. and the men’s team will play Capital City United at 3 p.m.