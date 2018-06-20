Mounties seek witness in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

The RCMP is seeking a witness to a fatal crash in Delta earlier this month.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 17A on June 2. Mounties say two women had pulled over to look for something in their trunk when they were hit from behind by a white Jeep travelling northbound.

READ MORE: Alcohol possible factor in crash that left 19-year-old woman dead in Delta: police

The impact killed one of the women, a 19-year-old, and sent the other, a 20-year-old, to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim has since been identified as Olivia Malcom, a lacrosse player from the community.

More than 2,000 people attended a memorial for Malcom last weekend and more than $100,000 has been raised towards a bursary created in her memory.

The night of the fatal crash, police say the driver of the Jeep remained at the scene, and police are investigating alcohol as a contributing factor in the crash.

Mounties now say they believe an unidentified witness may have stopped at the scene to help.

The witness was driving a blue Jeep Liberty, and arrived from the direction of the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal. Police believe they may have been coming from Vancouver Island.

Police are appealing for the witness to contact lead investigator Const. Niels Hermes at 778-290-2411.

Anyone else with information about the crash is also asked to contact the Deas Island Traffic Services at 778-290-2400 and quote file 2018-1802.