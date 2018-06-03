Alcohol possible factor in crash that left 19-year-old woman dead in Delta: police

A young woman is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle crash in Delta on Saturday night.

Police said the two women were passengers in a northbound vehicle that had stopped on the side of Highway 17a at Ladner Trunk Road at around 10 p.m.

The two were looking for something in the trunk when they were struck by a northbound jeep, officers said.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP seek witnesses to serious accident involving pedestrian

A 19-year-old woman died at the scene. Her 20-year-old friend was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the jeep remained at the scene.

RCMP said investigators suspect alcohol was involved.