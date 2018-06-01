Surrey accident
June 1, 2018 2:01 pm

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses to serious accident involving pedestrian

Surrey RCMP on scene of a serious crash in Newton May 31, 2018.

Shane MacKichan
Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses to a serious crash in the Newton area.

Officers were called to 72nd Avenue and 138th Street at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who had been struck by a pickup truck.

A 57-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the accident.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

 

Surrey RCMP on scene of a serious crash in Newton May 31, 2018

Surrey RCMP on scene of a serious crash in Newton May 31, 2018 Credit: Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP on scene of a serious crash in Newton May 31, 2018 Credit: Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP on scene of a serious crash in Newton May 31, 2018 Credit: Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP on scene of a serious crash in Newton May 31, 2018 Credit: Shane MacKichan

Surrey RCMP on scene of a serious crash in Newton May 31, 2018 Credit: Shane MacKichan

