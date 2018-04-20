Witnesses asked to come forward to assist with Surrey collision investigation

Surrey RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

At around 9:30 p.m. Monday, a Surrey woman was struck by a car while crossing eastbound across 140 Street in the crosswalk at 90 Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver stayed at the scene, to offer aid to the injured woman and is cooperating with the police.

Two other people were walking in the crosswalk at the time and they are believed to be witnesses in the collision.

Investigators are asking the two individuals to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.