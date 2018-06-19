Brantford man accused of several thefts from vehicles

A 49-year-old Brantford man has been arrested in connection with several thefts from vehicles in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say since the beginning of the month, a suspect gained entry into several vehicles through unlocked doors and by smashing windows at the Royal Botanical Gardens and Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

The suspect stole purses from the vehicles and obtained credit cards that were used at various locations in Hamilton, police said.

READ MORE: Hamilton homeowner says military training kicked in before he shot suspected truck thief

On June 18, investigators arrested Richard James Blasdell of Brantford. He has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, as well as two counts each of fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating Brantford Police after injured man found under cruiser

Blasdell was released and is expect to appear in court on July 11.

Police are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Constable Mark Urie of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 Ext. 2338.